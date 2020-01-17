Cayuga County Health Department reports rise in hepatitis A cases

The Cayuga County Health Department has reported an increase in hepatitis A cases throughout the county and state.
The virus is a highly contagious liver disease, according to a news release issued Friday by the department. Symptoms can differ from a mild illness that goes on for a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.
It can spread through an infected person not washing hands properly with soap and water when going to a bathroom and then touching objects or food. Other ways it can spread is through a caregiver not washing their hands with soap and water after changing diapers or cleaning an inflected person's stool or through a person engaging in "certain sexual activities, such as, but not limited to, oral-anal contact with an infected person," the news release said.
Cayuga County Senior Public Health Educator Kimberly Abate said Friday there have been five recently confirmed hepatitis A cases in the county. Some of the infected people have had contact with various people, she said, but those cases are being followed-up with. It had been "months" since the last confirmed case in the county before these five cases, she said.
Symptoms, which can last up to 6 months, include fatigue, fever, vomiting, dark urine, a feeling of stomach sickness, clay-colored stool or yellowed eyes and skin. But not everyone with hepatitis A has symptoms, the news release said.
The news release said most who contract the virus recover completely with no lasting liver damage. Those with symptoms should immediately contact their health care provider.
Ways to prevent the virus' spread include hand washing after changing diapers, using the bathroom and using or preparing food. But, the news release said, vaccination is the best way to prevent its spread.
The vaccine is available through the health department, which strongly recommends "at-risk populations" get vaccinated. The at-risk group includes people experiencing homelessness or unstable housing; those who are currently or were recently incarcerated; recreational drug users, injected or not; men who have sex with men; people with chronic or long-term liver disease, such as hepatitis B or hepatitis C, people with clotting-factor disorders; travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common and families; and caregivers of adoptees from hepatitis A-common countries.
People with questions or who want to make vaccination appointments can call the department at (315) 253-1560. People can also check their physician's office to see if they have the vaccine available.