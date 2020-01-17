Cayuga County Health Department reports rise in hepatitis A cases

The Cayuga County Health Department has reported an increase in hepatitis A cases throughout the county and state.

The virus is a highly contagious liver disease, according to a news release issued Friday by the department. Symptoms can differ from a mild illness that goes on for a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

It can spread through an infected person not washing hands properly with soap and water when going to a bathroom and then touching objects or food. Other ways it can spread is through a caregiver not washing their hands with soap and water after changing diapers or cleaning an inflected person's stool or through a person engaging in "certain sexual activities, such as, but not limited to, oral-anal contact with an infected person," the news release said.

Cayuga County Senior Public Health Educator Kimberly Abate said Friday there have been five recently confirmed hepatitis A cases in the county. Some of the infected people have had contact with various people, she said, but those cases are being followed-up with. It had been "months" since the last confirmed case in the county before these five cases, she said.

