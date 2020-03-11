Cayuga County Health Department's tips, resources to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Cayuga County Health Department on Tuesday provided an update on the status of novel coronavirus preparedness and monitoring in Cayuga County. The department said eight people were in home quarantines because of their recent travels, and one person was being tested for the virus with results pending. In addition, the department issued a list of suggestions and resources for the public, which is printed below:
We are encouraging members of the public to use a common sense approach when trying to prevent the spread of illnesses including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Do not return to work or school until you are fever free for 24 hours.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Have a plan in place should you, a family member or household member need to stay home for an extended period of time due to illness or caregiving.
Steps you can take to prepare in case you or a loved one needs to stay home include stocking up on essentials and those items that would provide you comfort. Some items to consider are:
• Medications (over the counter and prescription), cold and cough medicine, cough drops and vitamins.
• Toilet paper, tissues, diapers and wipes, feminine hygiene products, cleaning products, soap, toothpaste, laundry detergent.
• Food so you do not have to run out to the grocery store like dry goods (rice, pasta, oats, cereal), canned goods (fruits, vegetables, beans), frozen foods and items that will last up to 14 days.
• Infant formula and/or baby food.
• Water and other beverages that provide electrolytes.
• If you have pets, have enough food, medication and kitty litter.
• Items that provide you comfort or are part of your daily routine (coffee, tea, candy, chocolate)
Here are links to credible resources should you want more information.
New York State Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 hotline for the general public to use if they have questions. Call (888) 364-3065.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560 or visit our website: www.cayugacounty.us/health