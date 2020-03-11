Cayuga County Health Department's tips, resources to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Cayuga County Health Department on Tuesday provided an update on the status of novel coronavirus preparedness and monitoring in Cayuga County. The department said eight people were in home quarantines because of their recent travels, and one person was being tested for the virus with results pending. In addition, the department issued a list of suggestions and resources for the public, which is printed below:

We are encouraging members of the public to use a common sense approach when trying to prevent the spread of illnesses including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Do not return to work or school until you are fever free for 24 hours.