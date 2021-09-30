Cayuga County Health Department subject to NY state COVID-19 vaccine mandate

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees at New York hospitals, nursing homes, health clinics and home care agencies also apply to another entity: The Cayuga County Health Department.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, revealed at the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday that there is a vaccine mandate for the health department because it is certified as a diagnostic and treatment center under Article 28 of the state's Public Health Law and a licensed home care service agency under Article 36 of the same law.
The department is covered by those laws because it is licensed to hold vaccination clinics and conduct lead testing. It also has a licensed home care service agency, which Cuddy says allows the department to send nurses into people's homes for various services, such as nutrition and skilled nursing. The department primarily uses its license for maternal and child health services.
Cuddy told The Citizen on Wednesday that 38 full- and part-time employees at the department are subject to the state's vaccine mandate. An additional 19 contractors, many of whom are part-time workers, are also required to get vaccinated.
The state mandate is similar to what's in place for hospitals and nursing homes, although there is a different deadline for health departments and other agencies. Health department workers who aren't vaccinated must get their first doses by Oct. 7 to remain employed. For hospital and nursing home staff, the first doses needed to be administered by Monday, Sept. 27.
At the board of health meeting, Cayuga County Legislator Elane Daly, who chairs the legislature's Health and Human Services committee, asked Cuddy if there are employees who will leave the department due to the mandate.
"To date, not everyone is fully vaccinated nor has everyone started their vaccinations," Cuddy said.
The health department has been on the front lines of the pandemic since it began in March 2020. The department's staff has been overwhelmed at times due to surges in COVID-19 cases. The county is in the midst of one of its worst waves of the pandemic, with more than 1,000 cases in September and 747 in August. Twelve residents have died over that two-month period.
Beginning in January, the department's role wasn't limited to responding to COVID-19 cases, issuing isolation orders and conducting contact tracing investigations. It began holding vaccination clinics at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and later, Fingerlakes Mall. There have been walk-in clinics in other parts of the county. Thousands of residents have been vaccinated at these clinics.
Cuddy praised the department's staff for their work during the pandemic.
"We all understand the importance of vaccination," she said. "We will come into compliance with what is expected from the state."
The mandates for health care institutions have led to increased vaccination rates among hospital and nursing home staff. At Auburn Community Hospital, Cayuga County's largest employer with 1,100 employees, 93.5% of workers have received at least one dose and 84% are fully vaccinated. The hospital said there were a "small number" of resignations due to the vaccine requirement, but no services will be affected.
Two Cayuga County nursing homes, Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia and The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, reported more than 98% of employees are at least partially vaccinated, up from 79% a few weeks ago.
