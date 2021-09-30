Cayuga County Health Department subject to NY state COVID-19 vaccine mandate

At the board of health meeting, Cayuga County Legislator Elane Daly, who chairs the legislature's Health and Human Services committee, asked Cuddy if there are employees who will leave the department due to the mandate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"To date, not everyone is fully vaccinated nor has everyone started their vaccinations," Cuddy said.

The health department has been on the front lines of the pandemic since it began in March 2020. The department's staff has been overwhelmed at times due to surges in COVID-19 cases. The county is in the midst of one of its worst waves of the pandemic, with more than 1,000 cases in September and 747 in August. Twelve residents have died over that two-month period.

Beginning in January, the department's role wasn't limited to responding to COVID-19 cases, issuing isolation orders and conducting contact tracing investigations. It began holding vaccination clinics at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and later, Fingerlakes Mall. There have been walk-in clinics in other parts of the county. Thousands of residents have been vaccinated at these clinics.

Cuddy praised the department's staff for their work during the pandemic.

"We all understand the importance of vaccination," she said. "We will come into compliance with what is expected from the state."