Cayuga County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 30 and older

Individuals age 30 years and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a vaccination clinic for anyone 30 and older on Wednesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall at 1579 Clark St. Rd. in Auburn. The vaccine given will be the first dose of Moderna.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance which is located on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

You are eligible for this clinic if you fall under Phase 1a or Phase 1b of the New York state guidance — which includes all people age 30 and older. Those between the ages of 18-29 who have a qualifying health condition are also eligible. We are not requiring a doctor’s note for those ages 18-29, but you will attest to being eligible when you register for your vaccine.

For the full list of those who qualify, visit: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phaseddistribution-vaccine#phase-1a---phase-1b

You must have an appointment to receive a vaccine at this clinic. To register for an appointment, visit the Cayuga County Health Department website: www.cayugacounty.us/health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0