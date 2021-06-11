Cayuga County Health Department: Unvaccinated people should wear masks indoors

With a majority of the population unvaccinated, Cayuga County health officials are reminding residents to wear masks while in indoor public settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A chart provided by the Cayuga County Health Department shows that more than half of the new cases between May 25 and June 9 were among the 30-, 40-, and 50-year-old age groups. One-quarter of the new cases were under age 30.

The overall number of new cases has been declining in the county. On Monday, there were no new daily cases for the first time since October. The health department reported five new cases over the past two days, and there are 22 active cases in isolation.

As of Friday, 43% of county residents are fully vaccinated. Nearly half — 48.4% — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

New York has eased the mask mandate for vaccinated people, but those who aren't vaccinated must wear masks in public settings. The health department, citing the state Department of Health's recommendation, urged residents to wear masks indoors "where vaccination status of individuals is unknown."