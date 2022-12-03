Cayuga County Health Department urges public to get flu vaccine

The Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting a flu vaccine clinic to help protect people from serious respiratory illness.

The clinic will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the health department office at 8 Dill St. in Auburn.

Both pediatric and adult flu vaccines will be offered at this clinic. Appointments will be required and can be made by calling the health department at (315) 253-1560. People should bring an insurance card if they have one. Those who are underinsured or uninsured will still be provided a flu vaccination. Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask, which we will have available for anyone who does not have one.

In a news release, the health department said that the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against influenza (flu) is to get a flu vaccine every flu season. Flu is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization or even death. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get an annual flu vaccine. For more information, visit cdc.gov/flu.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get a seasonal flu shot. Anyone with questions or concerns about the flu shot may call the health department or visit cayugacounty.us/health.