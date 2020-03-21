Cayuga County Health Department: We'll contact you if you were exposed to coronavirus

The Cayuga County Health Department on Saturday outlined its process for informing people who have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

Guidelines from the state Department of Health ask counties to identify people who had "direct contact" with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus. The county health department said in a statement that it is "obligated to follow-up with these individuals."

Individuals who didn't have close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 will not be contacted, according to the health department.

"If there is a need to contact people who were in a public space, public notification will be performed in cooperation with the health department and the public event," the agency explained.

The health department learned Wednesday of the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19 — a man in his early 30s who became ill on Saturday, March 14. He was tested for the coronavirus and the result was reported to the health department four days later.