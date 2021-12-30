Cayuga County Health Department's backlog grows to 400 COVID-19 cases

In one day, Cayuga County's backlog of new COVID-19 cases has doubled.

The local health department said Thursday that more than 400 COVID-positive people are waiting to be interviewed for case investigations and to commence the contact tracing process. New cases are piling up due to laboratory delays. The department said Wednesday that some of the positive test results they received were from nearly two weeks ago.

"We are working to reach everyone as soon as we can," the department wrote in its situational update. "Our tracers will be working on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021.

"If you were notified of your positive results and have not heard from us after four days, please give us a call to confirm we have your positive result in our system."

The health department's phone number is (315) 253-1560. It is encouraging positive cases to remain at home and inform close contacts that they should monitor for COVID symptoms.

The large number of cases that haven't been processed shows just how quickly COVID-19 is spreading in Cayuga County — a fact noted in the health department's latest update.

While the more than 400 positive cases awaiting admission aren't included in the latest daily tally, there were 107 new cases on Wednesday — the highest single-day total in December. The county has 1,669 new cases this month, which remains the third-highest monthly total of the pandemic.

Active cases are also at a high point, with 509 people in isolation. The last time there were more than 500 active cases was on Jan. 17 (560).

Even as cases rise, the number of hospitalizations is on the decline. The county has 22 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 28 one day ago.

For the first time, the health department provided a breakdown of the hospitalized cases and, specifically, their vaccination status. Most of the hospitalized patients (15 of 22) are age 60 or older. Among that group, eight patients are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated.

There are seven patients under age 60 with COVID-related illnesses, all of whom are unvaccinated. This includes five residents in their 50s, one in their 30s and one in their 20s.

Vaccination clinics

The health department announced its latest round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. At the clinic scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine, along with boosters, will be available.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, the health department will again have first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Appointments and walk-ins will be accepted for the pediatric Pfizer clinics. For the clinic on Thursday, appointments are required.

More information about the clinics, including how to register, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health. Click on the link for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

