Cayuga County Health Department's Ryan honored by Syracuse Press Club

Deanna Ryan

Deanna Ryan is the supervising public health administrator and public information officer for the Cayuga County Health Department. 

 Provided

Deanna Ryan, the supervising public health administrator and public information officer for the Cayuga County Health Department, is being recognized by the Syracuse Press Club. 

Ryan is the winner of the club's Transparency Award, formerly known as the Philip A. Hofmann Presidents Award for Best News Source. According to the club's website, the award is presented to "those involved in making news that provides access, information and insight to journalists covering stories important to the citizens of central New York." 

In the award's history, which dates back to the 1980s, Ryan is the first winner from a Cayuga County agency. Recent winners include Kathleen Froio, of SUNY Upstate Medical University, Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell and the New York State Fair's Dave Bullard. 

The Citizen nominated Ryan for the award, one of the special honors presented by the Syracuse Press Club. In its nomination, the newspaper wrote that Ryan "was always helpful, from giving tours of the health department's vaccination clinics to getting important data and other information to help tell stories about our surges." 

The nomination continues, "Sources have been and continue to be important in telling the stories of the pandemic. Deanna has represented the health department well in ensuring the public has the best information possible to educate them about the pandemic. She is a great example of how public information officers can help journalists do their jobs." 

Ryan, who has been a Cayuga County Health Department employee since 2007, said she made every effort to respond to questions from the press and provide reassurance to the community. She added that it's an honor to be a public servant and work for the health department. 

"Anyone who knows me well knows that I do not look for praise or acknowledgment," she said. "The nomination alone was so thoughtful, but to be selected as a recipient of the award means so much to me. This award means the hard work and commitment to my job was and is valued and appreciated.

"It must be understood that I am supported by an amazing group of coworkers who are just as caring, committed and knowledgable and without their support and the support of my husband, parents and family, I would not have been able to serve my community in the way I did." 

Ryan will receive the award at the Syracuse Press Club's banquet on May 7. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

