AURELIUS — Before Katelyn Garrett had her baby, she was a college dropout in an abusive relationship with no idea how to be a mother.
Today, not only is her baby healthy, but Garrett is on track to finish her degree with a 3.8 GPA and is set to become a history teacher, all things she credits to the Cayuga County Health Department's Nurse-Family Partnership Program.
"It was probably one of the best decisions of my life," Garrett said of participating in the program.
Garrett was speaking Wednesday at the unveiling of the "Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby, Healthy Community" campaign, an initiative from the Health Department and its partners to promote the way health services for mothers can lead to better lives for themselves, their babies and ultimately healthier communities.
"The well-being of mothers directly influences the health of babies and children. The growth and achievements of our children determine the shape of our future," Cayuga County Director of Public Health Kathleen Cuddy said.
The initiative is meant to highlight the various programs the department, along with partners like Auburn Community Hospital, school districts, and other healthcare providers can offer mothers and families.
The Nurse-Family Partnership Program pairs a specific, dedicated nurse to assist a client all the way from the the start of the pregnancy until the child reaches 2 years old, and helps in almost every aspect of the process, according to county Supervising Pregnancy Health Nurse Maxine Kinsella.
Garrett credited her nurse with helping her make the best possible decisions for herself and her baby.
"My nurse Marcy got me through that, she got me here today," Garrett said.
Other county programs include the Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition, Children with Special Health Care Needs, and more.
When mothers are actively engaged in their own health and that of their baby, Cuddy said, it results in measurable benefits for the baby such as improved health outcomes, improved academic success, less time on temporary assistance, and a 43% lower likelihood of being involved with the justice system.
Dr. Tanya Paul, president of Auburn Community Hospital's Medical Executive Council and a practicing OBGYN, said that the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of the developed world.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the rate increased from 10.3 per 100,000 births in 1991 to 23.8 in 2014. African American, Native American and Hispanic American women specifically experience significantly higher mortality rates.
However, Paul said it is possible to turn that worrying trend around, pointing to the success California had in reducing its maternal mortality rate 55% between 2006 and 2013 when it began focusing on many of the same issues addressed by the county's new initiative.
Increased government accountability, improved access to care, increasing the labor care workforce by adding doulas and midwives to extend care to new patients all result in real improvements, Paul said.
"There's so many things we focus on to make a healthy pregnancy," Paul said.
More information on the county's available maternal and child health programs can be found online at cayugacounty.us/360/Children-Families or by calling the health department at 315-253-1560.
County services are available to anyone, and there is never a denial of service based on the inability to pay.