Cayuga County health director, Auburn superintendent to be on 'Inside Government'

An update on Cayuga County's public health response to the coronavirus pandemic and the start of the Auburn Enlarged City School District academic year will be featured topics on new episodes of “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” this week.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy will be Cosentino's guest. The show airs on Spectrum channel 12 and at again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the same channel. Replays are also scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Spectrum channels 12 and 18 and Verizon channell 31 via Auburn Regional Media Access.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the “Inside Government" guest will be Auburn schools Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo. That show airs first on Spectrum channel 12 and again at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. ARMA replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Audio from both shows will also be played starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Cayuga Community College radio station, WDWN-89.1 FM.

Guests scheduled for next week's shows include retiring state Sen. James Seward and Cayuga County Legislator Tricia Kerr.