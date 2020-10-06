Cayuga County health director concerned about recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

While the cases involving churches and schools are new challenges, social gatherings have posed problems for much of the pandemic. In its situational updates, the health department has asked the public to limit gatherings.

"We certainly are understanding of people's desire to interact with others. We all need that. We're humans," Cuddy said. "You don't necessarily need to do that face-to-face. Sadly, I think sometimes numbers are what talk or, with some people, until they know somebody who has gotten sick, been in isolation or been in quarantine, it doesn't necessarily seem real to them at times."

Cuddy said social gathering risks include the closeness of the events and the time spent together.

"It makes a difference," she added. "If you're going to interact with people in person, still keep your distance and limit your exposure times."

With the rise in positive cases, Cuddy acknowledged that it has overwhelmed the health department. There are nearly 40 employees in the department, all of whom have played some role in the COVID-19 response.