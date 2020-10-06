Cayuga County health director concerned about recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

After 25 days and 47 new COVID-19 cases, Cayuga County's top health official is concerned that this is the start of a major uptick in infections.
The county had 42 cases in September — the most since May — and a streak of 25 days with at least one new case. That streak ended Monday when the health department, for the first time since Sept. 9, said there were no new cases.
"We're very concerned," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "We see this as probably the beginning of more and that's concerning from an illness point of view for members of the public and how it can spread."
There were a few factors that drove the spike in cases. A cluster linked to a church in northern Cayuga County contributed to the increase in positive cases and the number of people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for people who have had contact with infected individuals.
The restart of school and social gatherings also played a role in the rising case total.
While the cases involving churches and schools are new challenges, social gatherings have posed problems for much of the pandemic. In its situational updates, the health department has asked the public to limit gatherings.
"We certainly are understanding of people's desire to interact with others. We all need that. We're humans," Cuddy said. "You don't necessarily need to do that face-to-face. Sadly, I think sometimes numbers are what talk or, with some people, until they know somebody who has gotten sick, been in isolation or been in quarantine, it doesn't necessarily seem real to them at times."
Cuddy said social gathering risks include the closeness of the events and the time spent together.
"It makes a difference," she added. "If you're going to interact with people in person, still keep your distance and limit your exposure times."
With the rise in positive cases, Cuddy acknowledged that it has overwhelmed the health department. There are nearly 40 employees in the department, all of whom have played some role in the COVID-19 response.
There have been conversations, Cuddy revealed, about the need for additional help within the department. They have some funding available to hire more workers, but that will take time. They also have an open public health nurse position after an employee retired in July, but it's been difficult to find a prospective candidate willing to take on the job because of the salary.
For now, the health department will have to address the spike with its existing staff — many of the same people who have been involved in the pandemic response on a daily basis for nearly seven months.
"This past month and a half, anticipating schools needing to have more testing, seeing a tremendous increase in quarantined people and an uptick in positive isolation cases, it's an extraordinary amount of work that's being accomplished by our staff and for the good of public health we need to find some ways to be able to sustain that," Cuddy said. "We've been doing that. But we need to look at things a little differently to figure out how we can continue to do this."
One obstacle the department is working to overcome is access to no-charge testing for county residents. The department partnered with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse to offer a mobile testing clinic last week. Cuddy estimated that 100 people were tested at the clinic. Those who were tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru clinic received their results in less than 24 hours.
As the county looks to expand its COVID-19 testing capacity, a continued partnership with Upstate is one possibility.
"It was a really great service for the community," Cuddy said. "I hope that we can line that up again soon. I'd really like to be able to have something like that available two or three times a week in our community."
On the day of The Citizen's interview with Cuddy, it was announced that President Donald Trump would be hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. He was released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after a four-day hospital stay.
For Cuddy, the president's positive test is a reminder that the virus is everywhere.
"It doesn't matter what your job is or where you live," she said. "The virus is out there and we do need to take it seriously."
