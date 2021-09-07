Cayuga County health director concerned that COVID-19 cases could rise as school begins

After one of the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic for Cayuga County, the top local health official is concerned about what will happen now that schools are opening for in-person classes.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy told The Citizen that she was astonished to learn there were 747 new COVID-19 cases in August, the third-highest number of new cases in a month during the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased and there were six deaths, the most since January.
"I don't think anyone could have predicted August would have the numbers it did," she said.
Additional data reveals who was affected by the spike in COVID-19 cases. According to Cuddy, 92 of the 747 new cases in August were ages 65 and older — the segment of the population that also has the highest vaccination rate. Nearly 78% of Cayuga County residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
A bulk of the new cases (508 of 747) were among residents age 18-64 — a demographic that includes age groups with the lowest vaccination rates in the county. The remaining 147 cases are children under age 18. Some children are eligible for the vaccine — if they are at least 12 years old — but younger residents aren't eligible.
Overall, 50.5% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated. The rate is higher (57.9%) among the eligible population ages 12 and older.
The county health department continues to hold vaccination clinics and the vaccine is available at pharmacies. But Cuddy acknowledged that it has been a challenge to boost the vaccination rate.
"We're finding that it's very helpful when we have one-on-one conversations to answer people's questions. But that doesn't happen with everyone," she said. "We are absolutely looking for a manner in which to provide the information that is trusted and credible and accurate that these age groups will listen to.
"Who needs to be that spokesperson? Who needs to be that trumpet to reassure people that getting the vaccine is the right thing to do? It will prevent people from becoming sick. It will prevent people from dying."
Cuddy does believe that vaccine mandates will help increase the county's vaccination rate. In August, the state announced that health care workers, including those who work in hospitals and nursing homes, will be required to get vaccinated. They have until Sept. 27 to get their first dose.
Increasing the vaccination rate at a time when children are returning to school could help prevent a repeat of what happened last year in Cayuga County. COVID-19 cases began to spike in the fall. In December and January, there were more than 4,000 new cases and 74 deaths.
Cayuga County-area schools plan to host in-person classes five days a week. There are certain precautions being taken to avoid outbreaks. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statewide mask mandate for schools. She is also hoping to mandate vaccinations for school staff. Unvaccinated employees would be subject to a weekly testing requirement.
But if there are outbreaks occurring in schools, Cuddy said they cannot keep children in classrooms. There are certain criteria that will be considered, such as time of exposure and proximity to the positive case.
"When we are in a more concentrated setting like a school building, I am definitely concerned that we will see cases continue," Cuddy said.
