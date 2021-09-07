Cayuga County health director concerned that COVID-19 cases could rise as school begins

The county health department continues to hold vaccination clinics and the vaccine is available at pharmacies. But Cuddy acknowledged that it has been a challenge to boost the vaccination rate.

"We're finding that it's very helpful when we have one-on-one conversations to answer people's questions. But that doesn't happen with everyone," she said. "We are absolutely looking for a manner in which to provide the information that is trusted and credible and accurate that these age groups will listen to.

"Who needs to be that spokesperson? Who needs to be that trumpet to reassure people that getting the vaccine is the right thing to do? It will prevent people from becoming sick. It will prevent people from dying."

Cuddy does believe that vaccine mandates will help increase the county's vaccination rate. In August, the state announced that health care workers, including those who work in hospitals and nursing homes, will be required to get vaccinated. They have until Sept. 27 to get their first dose.