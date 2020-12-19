Cayuga County health director frustrated with lack of communication about COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Local health departments have been a source for mass vaccinations for decades, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said Friday. She doesn't understand why, with the deployment of one of the most important vaccinations in history and a pandemic raging in her county and others, that health departments are being shut out of the process.
In an interview with The Citizen, Cuddy expressed frustration with the lack of communication about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. SUNY Upstate Medical University has been designated a regional distribution hub, meaning that the vaccines will be sent there and then given to the five counties in central New York's economic region — Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego. But that's one of the few tidbits known about the deployment of the vaccine in Cayuga and other counties.
"There is a collective astonishment that local health departments have not been brought to the table, not only to discuss this but just to keep us aware of it," Cuddy said. "We don't have to be making all the decisions. We don't have to be the only game in town. But we have to be sitting at the table. It's appalling to me that we aren't."
That communication gap is why there is little information about when Cayuga County can expect its first doses of the vaccine. In the first phase of vaccinations, frontline health care workers and nursing home residents will be inoculated. While Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse has been vaccinating its employees, it's unknown when workers at Auburn Community Hospital and Cayuga County health care providers can expect their doses.
Another frustrating aspect of the vaccine rollout is that Cuddy, along with other health directors, has been learning details about the distribution of the vaccine through news reports. That was the case with SUNY Upstate's designation as the regional distribution hub. It was also from news reports that she learned some hospital employees — at Upstate — are already getting their shots.
There was a call with state health officials, which Cuddy described as "heated." During that call, Cuddy said health department leaders voiced their concerns about the lack of information being shared with their agencies.
"The state Department of Health has been giving us preparedness funds for decades to perform clinics and it appears that the local health departments' expertise is not being brought into the discussion or consideration at this point in time, which is absurd," said Cuddy, who noted that the county health department was the source of vaccinations during the H1N1 pandemic.
Cuddy believes communication is important because they want to avoid what happened with COVID-19 testing in the early months of the pandemic. There were inequities in the testing supplies provided to counties, including Cayuga, that limited the ability to hold clinics and perform tests on symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
Testing capacity has improved significantly — Cayuga County will hold two more clinics before Christmas — and Cuddy lauded the state for ensuring the county has enough supplies. But she doesn't want to see Cayuga County get overlooked in the vaccine distribution process.
"We want equity," she said.
A vaccine is an important tool in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Cayuga County is in its worst stretch of the pandemic. On Friday, there were 37 more cases admitted. The county has 1,767 confirmed cases this year, including 899 in December.
The total doesn't include cases awaiting admission — individuals who have tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into isolation. There are 174 cases awaiting admission as of 8 a.m. Friday, according to the health department.
The number of active cases is 514, down from 535 one day ago, and there are 2,363 people in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a positive case. Hospitalizations also declined slightly, from 26 on Thursday to 24 on Friday.
