Cayuga County health director frustrated with lack of communication about COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Local health departments have been a source for mass vaccinations for decades, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said Friday. She doesn't understand why, with the deployment of one of the most important vaccinations in history and a pandemic raging in her county and others, that health departments are being shut out of the process.

In an interview with The Citizen, Cuddy expressed frustration with the lack of communication about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. SUNY Upstate Medical University has been designated a regional distribution hub, meaning that the vaccines will be sent there and then given to the five counties in central New York's economic region — Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego. But that's one of the few tidbits known about the deployment of the vaccine in Cayuga and other counties.

"There is a collective astonishment that local health departments have not been brought to the table, not only to discuss this but just to keep us aware of it," Cuddy said. "We don't have to be making all the decisions. We don't have to be the only game in town. But we have to be sitting at the table. It's appalling to me that we aren't."