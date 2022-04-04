Cayuga County health director: Schools, low vax rate contribute to COVID uptick

Count Kathleen Cuddy among those in public health attempting to figure out why Cayuga County and central New York are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The region's case rate is the highest in New York. According to the latest data released by Gov. Kathy Hochul, central New York's case rate is 41.50 per 100,000 people, more than twice the statewide average of 17.46 per 100,000 people. CNY's rate increases to 49.08 when at-home test results from Onondaga County are included.

Cayuga County has a high COVID-19 community level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. It is one of 17 counties in the United States with a high community level, a metric that considers case rates, hospital admissions and hospital beds in use.

The Cayuga County Health Department's update on Monday was a mixed bag. Active cases decreased from 210 on Friday to 197 on Monday, but there were two COVID deaths — a man in his 80s and a woman in his 60s. Six residents are hospitalized with COVID.

Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, told The Citizen that the uptick in cases began after the school break in February. When students returned for classes in early March, the state lifted the school mask mandate.

Over a three-week period after the mandate was lifted, the Moravia school district reported 121 cases. Some districts, such as Auburn, had increasing numbers of cases. Others had no change in case totals.

"While schools certainly are not the only place where populations gather, that was one where it was most apparent because the schools are so involved in testing and reporting," Cuddy said.

But Cuddy did not want to single out schools as the source of the problem. She also noted that Cayuga County has a "very low vaccination rate." According to the state Department of Health, 59.6% of county residents are fully vaccinated — the second-lowest rate among central New York's five counties. Cortland County has the lowest vaccination rate (57.8%), while Onondaga (71.9%) has the highest.

With the approval of a second booster, Cayuga County has started to offer those shots at its vaccination clinics. The health department is also continuing its year-long effort to vaccinate more residents. The vaccines are offered to all eligible residents ages 5 and older and clinics are regularly held at either Fingerlakes Mall or another location within the county.

In addition to the vaccine, Cuddy reminded residents that there are other actions they can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mask-wearing is one option. She acknowledged there has been opposition to masks, but noted the science backs up the effectiveness of face coverings. She also advised residents to stay home when they are sick and to take a COVID test if they have symptoms.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

