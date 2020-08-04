Cayuga County health director talks COVID-19 cases linked to sports, travel

New York has a travel advisory in effect that requires out-of-state visitors and residents who leave the state for travel and return to quarantine for 14 days. As of Tuesday, there are 34 states and Puerto Rico on the quarantine list. The states on the advisory include Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

Cuddy said there has been "decent compliance" with the quarantine order. So far, more than 800 people — either out-of-state residents or Cayuga County residents who traveled elsewhere — have registered for the quarantine. The information is available through CommCare, a database the state is using to conduct contact tracing investigations. Through CommCare, contact tracers follow up with travelers.

Another concern is social gatherings. Cuddy reiterated her stance that she opposes larger gatherings because of the pandemic. She said that will remain her position as long as there isn't a treatment or vaccine for the virus.

But she conceded that people will gather for parties, weddings and other events. The state is allowing social gatherings of up to 50 people. However, Cuddy advised that may not be a safe standard.