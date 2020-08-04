Cayuga County health director talks COVID-19 cases linked to sports, travel

After the Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday that there has been uptick in COVID-19 cases linked to social gatherings, sporting events and travel, Kathleen Cuddy — the county's public health director — provided more details about the spike.
In an interview with The Citizen, Cuddy said the sports-related cases stem from an undisclosed team that's not located in Cayuga County, but some county residents are on the team. A member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, which led to a contact tracing investigation. Other members of the team and any other contacts were quarantined.
The health department is reviewing the team's functions that may have violated the state's rules for the resumption of sports and recreational activities. While sports considered low or moderate risk could resume play, tournaments that require teams to travel aren't permitted.
"My interpretation was that this particular organization was not supposed to be functioning in that manner," said Cuddy, who added that the department is attempting to verify the team's activities.
Traveling has also been the source of recent COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. One example Cuddy mentioned involves individuals who attended a wedding in a state with a high infection rate. After these residents returned to the county, they tested positive for COVID-19.
New York has a travel advisory in effect that requires out-of-state visitors and residents who leave the state for travel and return to quarantine for 14 days. As of Tuesday, there are 34 states and Puerto Rico on the quarantine list. The states on the advisory include Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.
Cuddy said there has been "decent compliance" with the quarantine order. So far, more than 800 people — either out-of-state residents or Cayuga County residents who traveled elsewhere — have registered for the quarantine. The information is available through CommCare, a database the state is using to conduct contact tracing investigations. Through CommCare, contact tracers follow up with travelers.
Another concern is social gatherings. Cuddy reiterated her stance that she opposes larger gatherings because of the pandemic. She said that will remain her position as long as there isn't a treatment or vaccine for the virus.
But she conceded that people will gather for parties, weddings and other events. The state is allowing social gatherings of up to 50 people. However, Cuddy advised that may not be a safe standard.
"We've had people who converted to positive who were at a small gathering but clearly someone in that gathering had been positive and spread it," she said. "It could be a birthday party where there is just 20 people in the family. You still need to keep your distance. You need to wear your face covering if you're not keeping your distance."
The challenge with gatherings, Cuddy explained, is that people can go to work and be exposed to COVID-19. People also can socialize with others in public settings. If no precautions are being taken, then they could be putting themselves and others at risk.
"This is not just about individual health," she added. "It's rather selfish to only think of yourself. When you are at any sort of a gathering, the less dense you can be, the better. If you can't stay more than six feet apart, definitely wear a face covering. But we strongly encourage smaller gatherings when they occur."
Since Cayuga County reported its first COVID-19 case in mid-March, there have been 147 confirmed cases. There are nine active cases, three people have died and 135 recovered and were released from mandatory isolation.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
