Cayuga County health director talks NY COVID-19 quarantine list, masks and more

It's summer during a global pandemic. Despite the public health concerns due to COVID-19, people are holding parties or heading to the beach.
Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, doesn't support non-essential gatherings. But she knows, especially during the warmest weather months for central New York, that these events will occur. Regardless, she hopes that residents will remain vigilant since COVID-19 is still present in the community.
As of Monday, Cayuga County has 130 confirmed cases, two of which are active. Three deaths have been reported, including one over the weekend.
The county-wide total is one of the lowest in New York. There are 46 of 62 counties with more cases than Cayuga. Cuddy believes that's because of residents' compliance with health and safety guidelines.
"We are ahead of the curve than the rest of the state because we're being cautious and we've been that way right along," Cuddy said in an interview Tuesday. "We've worked hard as a state. We've worked hard as a community."
The aforementioned gatherings are a source of concern. Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Tuesday that a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been linked to a party in Suffolk County. More than one-third of the people who attended the party have been infected.
Cuddy noted that the cases show how quickly the virus can spread when you're in close contact with other people. She acknowledged that can be challenging as people are socializing more during the summer months and holding various events, including graduation parties and weddings.
"Those things can happen, but we have to do it in smaller groups and be careful," she advised. "We cannot reinforce that enough. We need to keep up the good work and the preventive actions we've been taking."
Masks and face coverings
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring New Yorkers to wear a mask if they can't maintain social distancing in public. Another order helps businesses enforce the policy.
While most people comply, there has been criticism of the policy. There are those who argue the policy infringes on their constitutional rights. The Citizen has received some tips from readers about either customers or employees not complying with the mask order in businesses.
Cuddy explained that wearing a mask or face covering isn't just about protecting people near you. It's about protecting yourself.
"We're looking out for our own personal health and we're looking out for the health and well-being of the people we care about and the community at large," she said. "It's a public health issue. It's not a political issue. It's not a civil rights infringement. It's a public health preventive measure and we anticipate it should be temporary."
Cuddy continued, "A year from now, we hope that there's a successful vaccine that's in existence and that people will have it and we won't be concerned about COVID like this in the future. But right now, these are the actions we can take and we need to really help each other and reinforce that behavior. It can be inconvenient at times, but it's not difficult."
Nursing homes
There have been a handful of cases involving either nursing home employees or residents in Cayuga County, but there hasn't been an outbreak.
COVID-19 has been a major concern for nursing homes because residents tend to be older and have chronic health conditions. Those two factors put them at an increased risk of serious illness if they are infected.
Cuddy credited the four nursing homes in Cayuga County for complying with state regulations and implementing measures to lower the risk of exposure. For the residents, she recognized the difficulty of nursing homes not being able to allow visitors into the facilities for nearly four months.
The state Department of Health announced last week that nursing homes can restart limited visitation.
"I certainly am incredibly sympathetic to the emotional toll it's taking on the residents and the workers and the loved ones of the people who are residing in the facilities not being able to see each other in person," she said. It's so incredibly difficult, but these efforts have clearly paid off in a very, very low number of positive cases among employees as well as residents."
Quarantine list
Cuomo has ordered people who travel from certain states with high COVID-19 infection rates to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York.
The travel advisory lists 22 states, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. While it's a state policy, local health departments play a role in ensuring there's compliance with the directive.
Cuddy said the department receives information from transportation hubs, such as airports and train stations, and local health officials will follow up with those travelers about their quarantine.
The health department has received questions from employers about employee travel. Local residents have also asked about whether they will need to quarantine after returning from a state that's on the list.
"Overall, I'll say our compliance has been really good," Cuddy said. "The whole reason for this quarantine is to slow the spread of the virus back into our state. We were the worst in the country for a while and now we're the best in the country. We want to continue to protect our citizens. Limiting our interactions to geographic areas that have a high percentage of (positive cases) is one manner in which to help do that."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.