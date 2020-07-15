Cayuga County health director talks NY COVID-19 quarantine list, masks and more

"Those things can happen, but we have to do it in smaller groups and be careful," she advised. "We cannot reinforce that enough. We need to keep up the good work and the preventive actions we've been taking."

Masks and face coverings

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring New Yorkers to wear a mask if they can't maintain social distancing in public. Another order helps businesses enforce the policy.

While most people comply, there has been criticism of the policy. There are those who argue the policy infringes on their constitutional rights. The Citizen has received some tips from readers about either customers or employees not complying with the mask order in businesses.

Cuddy explained that wearing a mask or face covering isn't just about protecting people near you. It's about protecting yourself.

"We're looking out for our own personal health and we're looking out for the health and well-being of the people we care about and the community at large," she said. "It's a public health issue. It's not a political issue. It's not a civil rights infringement. It's a public health preventive measure and we anticipate it should be temporary."