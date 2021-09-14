Cayuga County health facilities balance COVID-19 vaccine mandate, potential staff losses

Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a nursing home in Moravia, is on its way to having a vast majority of its staff vaccinated. But there are a handful of employees who will resign due to the state COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
That's the reality for health care facilities in Cayuga County and across New York. Before leaving office in August, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated. They must get their first dose of the vaccine by Monday, Sept. 27, or they will be terminated. A federal judge's ruling on Tuesday will prevent, at least temporarily, the state from not allowing workers to receive a religious exemption.
At Northwoods, a 40-bed facility, there are roughly 40 employees. Boruch Sheps, the nursing home's owner and operator, told The Citizen on Tuesday that about 90% of the staff has received at least one vaccine dose. According to the state Department of Health's database, 81.5% of employees are fully vaccinated and 84.6% have received at least one dose — the highest rates among Cayuga County's four nursing homes.
That good news could be overshadowed by another fact: Four employees have already informed Northwoods that they will resign instead of getting vaccinated before the Sept. 27 deadline.
"We're doing the best we can to meet the challenge, which is not easy in the current environment," Sheps said. "There is a national shortage of health care workers, specifically nurses and aides. We are constantly looking for staff, even before the pandemic, due to this national shortage. But this is certainly only aggravating that need."
Northwoods isn't alone. The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn has 350 employees. Julie Sheedy, chief marketing and engagement officer for Loretto, which operates the nursing home, wrote in an email to The Citizen that 86.5% of employees are either fully vaccinated or received their first dose. (The state's data, as of Monday, shows the facility's employee vaccination rate is 80.6%.)
Based on Loretto's figures, nearly 50 employees aren't vaccinated. The Commons, according to Sheedy, is encouraging the remaining staff to get vaccinated. There are daily meetings to answer questions about the vaccines and employees have access to medical directors.
But there is a strong possibility that some employees will leave rather than get the shots. Sheedy said Loretto has developed contingency staffing plans.
"Safety is critically important and we advocate heavily for the vaccine but remember, this is a state mandate and we must comply or face fines," she added. "We have no choice but to offer every resource at our disposal to educate staff and we're willing to bring the vaccine directly to them, whenever and wherever they are working to make it as easy as possible to get that shot."
The facility that could be most affected by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is Auburn Community Hospital, Cayuga County's largest employer. The hospital also owns Finger Lakes Center for Living, a nursing home in Auburn.
There are approximately 1,100 employees at the hospital. Matthew Chadderdon, ACH's vice president of marketing and public affairs, said they have been monitoring staff COVID-19 vaccinations "on an almost daily basis."
"We're very encouraged that a majority of our nurses that were unvaccinated prior to at least last week, they either have been vaccinated or they are scheduled to be vaccinated in the coming days," he said.
One point the hospital has reiterated in its communication with employees is that it is a state mandate, not a local directive. Chadderdon also thinks that President Joe Biden's recent announcement, which included mandating vaccinations for health care workers, also factored into some employees' decisions to get vaccinated.
Members of the hospital's top medical officials, including chief medical officer Dr. Paul Fu, are available to speak with employees in one-on-one settings or in small groups. The senior doctors and nurses provide information about the vaccines, which Chadderdon noted is better than what employees may be seeing on social media platforms, where misinformation about the vaccines has easily spread.
It is convenient for hospital employees to get vaccinated. They can schedule the shot through the employee nurse's office, or they can get vaccinated elsewhere and show proof.
But like his colleagues at other facilities, Chadderdon acknowledged that some employees could depart instead of getting vaccinated. According to the latest state figures released on Sept. 8, 77% of the hospital's employees are fully vaccinated.
The hospital may not need to temporarily suspend certain services due to a staffing shortage. A hospital in northern New York, Lewis County General, has shut down its maternity department because employees are resigning due to the vaccine mandate.
"I think we have a handle on those key areas for sure," Chadderdon said. "We'll see come the 27th. We don't want to cut back on any services if we don't have to. But we understand, even prior to the mandates, everybody is looking for nurses and other health care professionals. Everybody is short."
ACH is hopeful, though, that its employees will get vaccinated.
Chadderdon recalled what happened in August when a bus crashed on the Thruway near Weedsport. Several employees came in on their days off to care for injured passengers.
There is also the work that doctors, nurses and other health care workers have performed during the pandemic. Auburn hospital has treated COVID patients. Hospitalizations began to spike again in August. There are now 22 Cayuga County residents in four area hospitals, including Auburn.
"They know they have to take care of their patients," Chadderdon said. "They are part of this community and they want to take care of the community."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.