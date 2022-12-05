Cayuga County health leader named to board of Inclusive Alliance

A Cayuga County health leader has been appointed to the board of directors of the Inclusive Alliance.

Shari Weiss, executive director of the Cayuga Community Health Network, was elected to the board of the independent practice association of health and human services nonprofit agencies serving Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties and beyond. Inclusive Alliance works to help organizations articulate the impact of services they provide and adapt to the changing health care landscape, Inclusive Alliance said in a news release.

“We are excited to have new representation on the board at Inclusive Alliance,” said Lauren Wetterhahn, executive director of the association, in a news release. “I extend a warm welcome to Lisa, Shaneika, and Shari and look forward to working with them closely. Our network thrives with the leadership and input from our coalition of diverse providers.”

For more information, visit inclusivealliance.org.