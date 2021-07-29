Cayuga County health officials facing challenges in COVID-19 case investigations

The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of COVID-19 contract tracing after experiencing problems with recent positive cases.
As it has since the pandemic began in March 2020, the health department is conducting contract tracing investigations after confirming a positive case. In a news release Wednesday, the department said there have been individuals testing positive for COVID-19 "who are not honest in identifying who they have been in contact with during their infectious period."
"A lack of accurate information sharing can be paralyzing in our response to control the spread of the virus and limit the number of new cases from each exposure," the department continued.
For months, the health department hasn't included the number of people in mandatory quarantine in its situational updates. But with cases on the rise, there is likely a growing number of contacts linked to positive cases.
As of Wednesday, there are 37 active cases in Cayuga County. The health department admitted 16 new cases, including six children, in two days.
One of the concerns expressed by positive cases, according to the health department, is their contacts — family members and friends — will need to quarantine after exposure. The positive case, health officials say, feels guilty for restricting someone's personal interactions.
There are also privacy concerns. The department added that some individuals who test positive for COVID-19 think their identity will be disclosed to the contacts.
"As a health department, our staff protects the privacy of the positive cases and never discloses who an individual was in contact with," local health officials said. "The positive individuals who are not forthcoming with contacts do not understand the consequences of not being cooperative. The consequence of not sharing the names of people you are in contact with is that it puts more people in our community at risk of contracting the virus.
"While we can appreciate these concerns, the health department has a job to perform and a responsibility to keep the community safe."
According to the state Department of Health, close contacts who are not vaccinated or have not recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months must quarantine for 10 days. Contacts who are fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the last three months do not have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic. If they do have symptoms, they should quarantine and contact their health care provider.
The Cayuga County Health Department urged positive cases to disclose their contacts, including vaccinated people, so that they can verify vaccination status.
Through contact tracing investigations, the department has found that unvaccinated people are not wearing masks when around other people. That has led to increased transmission of the virus in the community.
The health department reiterated its guidance that people should stay home if they are ill or have symptoms of an illness, wear a mask around others if they are unvaccinated, wash their hands, and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
