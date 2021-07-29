Cayuga County health officials facing challenges in COVID-19 case investigations

There are also privacy concerns. The department added that some individuals who test positive for COVID-19 think their identity will be disclosed to the contacts.

"As a health department, our staff protects the privacy of the positive cases and never discloses who an individual was in contact with," local health officials said. "The positive individuals who are not forthcoming with contacts do not understand the consequences of not being cooperative. The consequence of not sharing the names of people you are in contact with is that it puts more people in our community at risk of contracting the virus.

"While we can appreciate these concerns, the health department has a job to perform and a responsibility to keep the community safe."

According to the state Department of Health, close contacts who are not vaccinated or have not recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months must quarantine for 10 days. Contacts who are fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the last three months do not have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic. If they do have symptoms, they should quarantine and contact their health care provider.

The Cayuga County Health Department urged positive cases to disclose their contacts, including vaccinated people, so that they can verify vaccination status.