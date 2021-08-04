Cayuga County health officials sound alarm as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

The recent uptick in cases led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday to designate Cayuga County as a county with "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19 because it had more than 50 cases per 100,000 people. The CDC now lists the county's transmission level as "moderate." Neighboring counties Onondaga and Tompkins remained in the "substantial" category, in which the federal agency recommends mask wearing for all people in public settings regardless of vaccination status.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As local cases and hospitalizations spike, Cayuga County's vaccination rate still lags behind the statewide average. According to the CDC, 75.7% of New York adults age 18 and older and 63.4% of the total population have received at least one vaccine dose. More than half of the state's population (57.3%) and two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated.

But in Cayuga County, 51.8% of residents and 60.8% of adults have received at least one dose. Less than half — 48.4% — of the county's population is fully vaccinated.