Cayuga County health officials taking action against businesses violating COVID-19 rules

The Cayuga County Health Department is beginning enforcement actions against businesses that violate COVID-19 guidelines.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said Tuesday that two food service businesses have been issued consent orders for violations of the state guidelines. She didn't disclose the names because the businesses haven't returned the orders, but she expects the department will receive the documents this week.

A consent order, according to Cuddy, is issued if there is a second complaint about a business violating the state guidelines. For the first complaint, she explained that the health department's goal is to "formalize our education." They have conversations with the owner or manager and remind them of the guidelines for their business.

But for a repeat complaint, the health department will follow up to determine if there is a violation that requires further action. If they validate the complaint, the department sends a letter to the business. The letter, Cuddy said, gives the business an opportunity to sign a consent order. By signing the order, the business acknowledges they committed a violation and agree to pay a $50 fine.

Cuddy noted that the Cayuga County Board of Health can adjust the fine because it's ultimately the board that has to accept the consent orders.