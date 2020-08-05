You are the owner of this article.
Cayuga County health officials taking action against businesses violating COVID-19 rules
Cayuga County health officials taking action against businesses violating COVID-19 rules

The Cayuga County Health Department is beginning enforcement actions against businesses that violate COVID-19 guidelines. 

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said Tuesday that two food service businesses have been issued consent orders for violations of the state guidelines. She didn't disclose the names because the businesses haven't returned the orders, but she expects the department will receive the documents this week. 

A consent order, according to Cuddy, is issued if there is a second complaint about a business violating the state guidelines. For the first complaint, she explained that the health department's goal is to "formalize our education." They have conversations with the owner or manager and remind them of the guidelines for their business. 

But for a repeat complaint, the health department will follow up to determine if there is a violation that requires further action. If they validate the complaint, the department sends a letter to the business. The letter, Cuddy said, gives the business an opportunity to sign a consent order. By signing the order, the business acknowledges they committed a violation and agree to pay a $50 fine. 

Cuddy noted that the Cayuga County Board of Health can adjust the fine because it's ultimately the board that has to accept the consent orders. 

If there are repeat offenses beyond the second violation, Cuddy said businesses will be summoned to a Cayuga County Board of Health hearing. At the hearing, the businesses can offer an explanation and the health department will present its evidence. A hearing officer will make a decision, the board will review it and then either accept it or make changes. 

Once the board issues an order, Cuddy said the business will face a "much greater" fine than the $50 charge for a second offense. 

The health department has received "dozens and dozens" of complaints and concerns from residents, Cuddy said. There are two main ways the department receives complaints: There's a state hotline that people can call at (833) 789-0470 and that information is relayed to local agencies, or residents will contact the county health department directly. 

At the health department, a spreadsheet has been created to track the complaints. That same spreadsheet will be used to record violations. 

For Cayuga County businesses, Cuddy reminded them to ensure employees are wearing face covers and to have customers wear face covers. She said restaurants have largely complied with the guidelines.

"I think the restaurants understand the importance of being able to stay open is contingent upon following the guidance," she said. "I'd like to think that everybody wants to see our disease rate stay low and this is one way to help provide that as well."

