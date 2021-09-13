Cayuga County health officials to parents: Keep sick kids at home as COVID-19 cases rise

The Cayuga County Health Department has a message for parents: Keep your children at home when they're sick or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.

The public plea comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Cayuga County. There were 91 new cases in three days and 369 so far in September. With the spike in cases, hospitalizations are on the rise. As of Monday, there are 17 Cayuga County residents with COVID-related illnesses receiving treatment at Auburn, Crouse or Upstate University hospitals. The hospitalized patients range in age from two in their 30s to two in their 90s. Twelve of the 17 patients are age 60 and older.

In a news release, the health department expressed concern over the "extremely high number of COVID positive cases" since school began last week. Over a six-day period, there have been 233 new cases in Cayuga County.

Health officials repeated guidance it has given before — that COVID symptoms can be similar to seasonal allergies. If children are exhibiting allergy symptoms, they should stay home, get tested for COVID-19 and should not be sent to school until the result is known.