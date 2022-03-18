Cayuga County health officials want at-home test results to monitor COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases increase again, the Cayuga County Health Department is asking residents to submit positive at-home test results so they can monitor the uptick.

The department said Friday that positive at-home test results can be reported by emailing a photo of the kit to covidtest@cayugacounty.us. Individuals who submit home test results should include their full legal name, phone number, birth date and date the test was taken.

COVID-19 cases decreased after a winter surge in December and January, but they are on the rise again. The health department reported 167 active cases on Friday, up from 52 on Monday and 133 two days ago.

In Wednesday's report, the department said it had heard from school districts that reported increases in COVID cases. According to the state Department of Health, Moravia had the most cases (66) in a two-week period from March 2-15. Auburn had 36 cases in the same 14-day period.

The county's recent active case total may not tell the whole story of COVID's continued presence in the community. In January, the health department stopped reporting new case totals because it could not keep pace with the transmission rate. At that point, there were more than 300 new cases a day.

The revamped isolation guidelines also contributed to the decision to stop reporting new cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the recommended isolation period for positive cases from 10 days to five, a change adopted by the state and local health departments.

With the new isolation guidance and the overwhelming number of cases, Cayuga County stopped conducting contact tracing investigations. But they continued to invite residents to submit positive at-home test results.

It's unknown why there has been a recent uptick in cases, but it hasn't led to more hospitalizations. The county reported on Friday that four residents (three vaccinated and one unvaccinated) are hospitalized with COVID-19. There were four hospitalizations on Monday and Wednesday, according to the health department's updates.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

