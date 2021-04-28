Cayuga County health officials: WellNow not reporting COVID-19 test results in timely manner

Purdy detailed a recent example of the challenges with WellNow not relaying information to the health department. A local student had COVID-19 symptoms and went to WellNow in Auburn. A rapid test was administered at the urgent care center and the student tested positive for the virus. Another test, a polymerase chain reaction test, was performed and sent to a lab in Boston.

While waiting for the results of the second test, the student's mother contacted the health department for guidance. But, Purdy said, the department wasn't aware of their positive test result.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We did not have him in the system as one of our positives, nor could I find any test results for him," she continued.

According to Purdy, WellNow provided isolation instructions but didn't inform the health department, which is responsible for isolation and quarantine orders, of the positive test.

"We get a person calling us after the fact telling us they need orders to take back to work," she said, "and we never had them in quarantine or isolation."