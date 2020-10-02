Cayuga County hits COVID-19 recovery milestone, has most cases in a month since May

Cayuga County achieved a COVID-19 milestone while recording its highest number of cases in one month since May.

Since the first confirmed case in March, there have been 200 people discharged from mandatory isolation, which is required for individuals who test positive for the virus. The number of recoveries accounts for more than 90% of the county's 221 confirmed cases.

Despite that encouraging mark, there are other statistics that show the county is still in the midst of its worst uptick in COVID-19 cases since April. The Cayuga County Health Department reported six new cases over the past four days. The streak of consecutive days with at least one new case is up to 23.

The new cases include two men in their 60s, two women in their 20s, one man in his 50s and one woman in her 30s. Four of the cases live outside of Auburn, while two are city residents.

Three of the new cases were reported in the final days of September. With the three additional cases, the county ended with 42 new cases in a month — the most since there were 42 new cases in May.

By mid-week, there were three people hospitalized with COVID-19. On Friday, the health department said there were two hospitalized with the virus.