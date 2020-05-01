Cayuga County hits milestone: More than 1,000 residents tested for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 1,000 Cayuga County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, according to the latest data provided by the local health department.

The department has received results of 1,015 COVID-19 tests — 52 positives and 963 negatives. The results include people who were tested at sites in Onondaga and Tompkins. While the tests are conducted elsewhere, the results are shared with the individual's home county.

The county is awaiting the results of 15 tests.

There are no new confirmed cases after three positive results were announced Thursday. Two children and a teenager tested positive for COVID-19. They are in mandatory isolation due to the positive tests.

Cayuga County has 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Forty-six people have recovered and were discharged from isolation. Five people, including the new cases, are in mandatory isolation.

One death, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions, has been reported.