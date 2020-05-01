Cayuga County hits milestone: More than 1,000 residents tested for COVID-19

More than 1,000 Cayuga County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, according to the latest data provided by the local health department.
The department has received results of 1,015 COVID-19 tests — 52 positives and 963 negatives. The results include people who were tested at sites in Onondaga and Tompkins. While the tests are conducted elsewhere, the results are shared with the individual's home county.
The county is awaiting the results of 15 tests.
There are no new confirmed cases after three positive results were announced Thursday. Two children and a teenager tested positive for COVID-19. They are in mandatory isolation due to the positive tests.
Cayuga County has 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Forty-six people have recovered and were discharged from isolation. Five people, including the new cases, are in mandatory isolation.
One death, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions, has been reported.
Fifty people are in mandatory quarantine, according to the health department. Mandatory quarantine is ordered when someone has direct contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19.
Onondaga County on Friday continued to report higher active case totals as it has moved into a pro-active testing effort. There were 27 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported, raising the cumulative total to 947 and the active cases tally to 339. Just a week ago, the county had reported 236 active cases. None of the new cases reported Friday were in towns that border Cayuga County.
Onondaga County also reported that one more person with the coronavirus has died, bringing the total in that county to 34.
The Cayuga County Health Department reminded residents that the use of face coverings when in public settings is "strongly encouraged." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health have recommended the use of cloth face coverings when in public and unable to socially distance from others.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in April requiring the use of a mask or face covering when near others in public, especially when riding public transportation.
d
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.