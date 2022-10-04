Cayuga County holding clinic for COVID-19 bivalent boosters

The Cayuga County Health Department is holding a clinic for the new COVID-19 vaccine that protects against multiple strains of the virus.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button at cayugacounty.us/health.

The bivalent booster clinic will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, in the Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters.

Vaccines being offered include the bivalent booster dose of Pfizer for individuals 12 years and older, and the bivalent booster dose of Moderna for those 18 and older.

Entrance to this clinic is from the outside of the mall. There will not be admittance to the clinic from the inside of the mall. Visitors should park in the back of the mall and enter through the Event Center doors.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask and should bring an insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

The health department also reminds the public that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department, and people are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and health care providers to get an appointment. Parents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age should contact their child’s pediatrician or local pharmacy.

The Cayuga Community Health Network is available to assist with finding clinics and making appointments at (315) 252-4212, and more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.