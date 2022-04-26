Cayuga County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children and adults.

The clinic will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Fingerlakes Mall.

Pediatric first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 will be available, along with Pfizer first, second and booster shots for people 12 and older and Pfizer additional boosters doses for those 50 and older or those 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

The clinic will also have Moderna first, second, and booster doses for people 18 and older and Moderna additional booster doses for those 50 and older or 18 and older who are immunocompromised.

Clinics held at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, will be in the Event Center at the former Spirit Halloween store on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters.

Attendees are asked to bring their insurance card and if receiving a second dose, booster or additional booster, your vaccine card.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and health care providers to get an appointment.