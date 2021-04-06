Cayuga County holding single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Saturday

The Cayuga County Health Department is holding a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1:20 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Fingerlakes Mall 1579, Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

People 18 and older are eligible to receive this vaccine. Attendees must bring photo ID that shows proof of age.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine at this clinic. To register for an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0