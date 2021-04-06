 Skip to main content
Cayuga County holding single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Saturday
PUBLIC HEALTH

Cayuga County holding single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Saturday

  • Updated
Mall Vaccine Clinic

People receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall March 11.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department is holding a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1:20 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Fingerlakes Mall 1579, Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

People 18 and older are eligible to receive this vaccine. Attendees must bring photo ID that shows proof of age.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine at this clinic. To register for an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

The Fingerlakes Mall will be a main site for much of the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic work going forward. A clinic for people receiving second doses of the Moderna vaccine took place there Thursday.
