A fire destroyed a home in the town of Niles early Wednesday.
The blaze at 3849 Oak Hill Road was reported at 1:33 a.m., according to West Niles Volunteer Fire Department President Greg Palmer. Several fire departments, including Aurelius, Fleming, Locke, Moravia, New Hope, Sempronius and West Niles, responded to the call.
The fire was under control within an hour, Palmer said, but the house is a complete loss.
A family of five — two adults and three children — were in the home at the time of the fire. Palmer said the family evacuated the residence by the time firefighters arrived.
No one was hurt in the fire. The family received assistance from Red Cross.
Palmer told The Citizen he believes the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.