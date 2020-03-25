Cayuga County 'in dire need' of personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response

Cayuga County is "in dire need" of personal protective equipment to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an appeal by the county's emergency management office Wednesday.

The agency is asking local companies to donate personal protective equipment — gloves, gowns, masks and Tyvek suits — to the county. The equipment would be used by staff at Auburn Community Hospital, law enforcement, fire departments, the county health department and other medical facilities.

"Being able to supply our front-line staff with sufficient supplies of (personal protective equipment) goes to the heart of the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to protect them, their families and everyone they work with and serve," the county wrote in its statement.

If construction companies or other businesses have extra personal protective equipment they can donate, contact Harry Sherman at the county emergency management office by calling (315) 702-7643.

There has been a nationwide shortage of gloves, gowns and masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the number of cases soaring, especially in New York, the demand for the equipment exceeds the supply.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week that the state was able to acquire more equipment for New York hospitals. Most of the supplies went to downstate hospitals. A vast majority of the COVID-19 cases are in the New York City area.

