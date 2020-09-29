Cayuga County in midst of worst COVID-19 spike since April

A cluster involving a church. Cases among students at a few school districts. Exposures at businesses and social gatherings.

If you thought COVID-19 was a thing of the past in Cayuga County, the past week served as a wake-up call.

The Citizen's review of data compiled since March reveals that the county is in the midst of its worst spike in COVID-19 cases since April. There are a handful of statistics to help tell the story.

22. The number of cases reported in one week, from Sept. 22 through Sept. 28. It's the highest case total in one week since there were 23 during the week of April 6-12 — the worst period of the pandemic for the county.

7. The county reported seven cases on Saturday, the second-highest single-day total since the first positive case in March. It trails only April 9, when Cayuga County reported 11 confirmed cases in one day.