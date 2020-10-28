Cayuga County issues guidance for Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Cayuga County Health Department is offering tips for trick-or-treating on Halloween this year while advising against house parties and other gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the guidance issued by the department, health officials recommend trick-or-treating with household members and avoiding large groups. Trick-or-treaters should maintain social distancing — a six-foot buffer — from people who aren't in their household.
For people giving out treats, they should avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. The health department suggests giving treats outdoors or providing goodie bags to trick-or-treaters.
While Halloween masks may be part of many costumes, they won't provide adequate protection against COVID-19. The department said everyone must wear a mask or face covering. Halloween masks should not be worn over a medical mask or face covering because it may make it difficult to breathe.
Participants should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer during and after trick-or-treating.
The department recommends not handing out candy or trick-or-treating if you are ill or someone in your household is sick. Don't trick-or-treat in large groups and avoid crowded neighborhoods and streets. Don't pick out candy from a bowl or out of someone's hands.
Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus isn't allowed to pass out candy or trick-or-treat.
Halloween is on Saturday this year which traditionally would make it a popular night for parties. But the health department says gatherings are "strongly discouraged given our current situation and rise in cases."
"Many of our most recent cases can be linked to social gatherings," the department wrote in its guidance. "Remember: In order for schools and businesses to remain open, we must all do our part to reduce the risk of exposures and prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, thinks there may fewer people who participate either as givers or trick-or-treaters because of the pandemic. And while she wants residents to exercise caution, she thinks there is a way for younger children to enjoy Halloween.
But she emphasized the need to avoid gatherings. She knows that will be challenging because Halloween falls on a Saturday.
"We definitely do not want people gathering in parties," she said. "We do not want that because that's multiple households likely coming together. You might think you know what your neighbors are doing or your family members who live elsewhere are doing and their interactions. But you really only know how you are behaving and that's what you have control over."
