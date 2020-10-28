Cayuga County issues guidance for Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus isn't allowed to pass out candy or trick-or-treat.

Halloween is on Saturday this year which traditionally would make it a popular night for parties. But the health department says gatherings are "strongly discouraged given our current situation and rise in cases."

"Many of our most recent cases can be linked to social gatherings," the department wrote in its guidance. "Remember: In order for schools and businesses to remain open, we must all do our part to reduce the risk of exposures and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, thinks there may fewer people who participate either as givers or trick-or-treaters because of the pandemic. And while she wants residents to exercise caution, she thinks there is a way for younger children to enjoy Halloween.

But she emphasized the need to avoid gatherings. She knows that will be challenging because Halloween falls on a Saturday.

"We definitely do not want people gathering in parties," she said. "We do not want that because that's multiple households likely coming together. You might think you know what your neighbors are doing or your family members who live elsewhere are doing and their interactions. But you really only know how you are behaving and that's what you have control over."

