Cayuga County Jail begins holding centralized arraignments

It took a few days for the first centralized arraignment case to materialize, Schenck said. The elimination of bail eligibility for misdemeanors and most non-violent felony charges requires appearance tickets be issued for most arrests.

Still, Schenck said, there are circumstances "outside the possibility of them being put in jail on bail" where a defendant would be transported to the jail for arraignment instead of issued an appearance ticket.

For example, he said someone might be held for arraignment until the judge can review potential bail, secure an order of protection or suspend a license.

Instituting centralized arraignments in Cayuga County was about a two-year process that the county was able to put into place when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a state bill into law on Dec. 16.

Before the CAP, judges were called in — sometimes in the very early morning hours — whenever an arraignment needed to be done in their jurisdictions.

Now, because of a rotating schedule, judges know when they're on call for arraignments and a defense attorney should always be available, which Hoskins said was not always the case before.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

