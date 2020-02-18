Cayuga County Jail begins holding centralized arraignments

Law enforcement and Cayuga County Court officials held a ceremony Tuesday morning to officially recognize the county's new centralized arraignment part court at the Cayuga County Jail.
On Feb. 11, Cayuga County became the seventh in the eight-county 7th Judicial District to implement its plan for centralized arraignments. Judge Craig J. Doran, district administrative judge, joined Sheriff Brian Schenck and Assigned Counsel Administrator Lloyd Hoskins for the ceremony in the visitation room of the Cayuga County Jail.
So far, 10 people have gone through the off-hours arraignment process since it began operating a week ago, Schenck said.
Under the plan, defendants are transported to the Cayuga County Jail after they're arrested for an arraignment in the visitation room by an on-call judge. A defense lawyer is also on call. The arraignments are held during two 2.5-hour periods every day, the first starting at 7 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m.
Centralizing where and when arraignments occur in the off-hours of county and town courts is meant to ensure that defendants will have defense attorneys present during the proceedings, Hoskins explained to The Citizen in 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
It took a few days for the first centralized arraignment case to materialize, Schenck said. The elimination of bail eligibility for misdemeanors and most non-violent felony charges requires appearance tickets be issued for most arrests.
Still, Schenck said, there are circumstances "outside the possibility of them being put in jail on bail" where a defendant would be transported to the jail for arraignment instead of issued an appearance ticket.
For example, he said someone might be held for arraignment until the judge can review potential bail, secure an order of protection or suspend a license.
Instituting centralized arraignments in Cayuga County was about a two-year process that the county was able to put into place when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a state bill into law on Dec. 16.
Before the CAP, judges were called in — sometimes in the very early morning hours — whenever an arraignment needed to be done in their jurisdictions.
Now, because of a rotating schedule, judges know when they're on call for arraignments and a defense attorney should always be available, which Hoskins said was not always the case before.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.