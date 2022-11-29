Cayuga County Jail inmate dies after being sent to hospital

An inmate found unresponsive at the Cayuga County Jail on Thanksgiving Day died after being transferred to a hospital.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck on Tuesday reported that a man being held at the jail was found unresponsive at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

In a news release, Schenck said the incarcerated individual "was transported to an area hospital for emergency care where he was later pronounced dead the following day."

Schenck said the sheriff’s office immediately contacted the state Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation to investigate the incident because state law mandates that the AG’s office investigates any incident involving the death of a person while in the custody of a police or peace officer.

Schenck said the sheriff’s office is fully cooperating with the attorney general’s office as it investigates this incident, and that an internal investigation is also being conducted by members of the sheriff’s office.

Schenck said that because the AG's office is investigating the man's death, no further information can be released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The Attorney General's Office was previously involved in a case in Auburn in which a woman was fatally shot by a police officer.

The woman was killed on Sept. 21, 2021 after firing several shots from a window of her second-story apartment on Wheeler St. and ignoring commands by police to stop.

A March 2022 report by the AG's office said that the shooting was justified because the woman, Brandi Baida, 30, had endangered the lives of police officers and civilians by firing a weapon on a residential street near occupied residences and commercial businesses while police officers were outside the home.