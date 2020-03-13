Cayuga County Jail suspends visitation due to coronavirus

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has temporarily suspended visitation due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said Friday that contact and non-contact visits between jail inmates and members of the public will be suspended. Programming provided by individuals who aren't employed by the sheriff's office won't be permitted.

In-person meetings between inmates and their attorneys will be non-contact until further notice, according to a news release.

"We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as we do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19," Schenck said. "It is our hope that these changes to our procedure will be short term."

Several county jails in New York already suspended visitation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced that it was eliminating contact visits at its facilities until further notice. At the Onondaga County Justice Center in Syracuse, secure non-contact visitations will be allowed during regular visitation hours. At the Jamesville Correction Facility, established phone and video visitation systems will be available.

While there aren't any confirmed cases of the virus in Cayuga County, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that 421 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. Fifty people are hospitalized, including 18 patients who are in intensive care units.

