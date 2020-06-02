Cayuga County joins national Narcan marketing campaign aimed at COVID-19 challenges

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County has linked up with a national Narcan campaign to fight opioid overdose deaths taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study Steering Committee has joined over 30 communities throughout New York, Massachusetts, Ohio and Kentucky in launching a communications campaign to help reduce opioid overdose deaths, the county announced in a news release Tuesday.

The campaign, called “I am a first responder too,” is meant to grow access to and availability of naloxone, including the brand name Narcan. Narcan is a medicine that can save the life of a person overdosing on opioids, including heroin, prescription opioid pain medicine or a drug containing fentanyl.

"Anyone – EMS, firefighters, family members, and friends – can be a first responder and give naloxone to someone who is overdosing from opioids," the release said.

The campaign will run through June 30 on social media channels and The Citizen's website, the news release said.

From January through May, 60 non-fatal overdoses were reported in Cayuga County, almost one overdose every other day, and nine people lost their lives, the news release said. The number of deaths matches the total for all of 2019.