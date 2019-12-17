AUBURN — Judge Mark Fandrich held a two-hour court session to determine which county jail inmates should be released when statewide bail reform takes effect Jan. 1.
Courts will not be allowed to set monetary bail for most misdemeanors or non-violent felonies, which has been estimated to affect about 90% of people arrested in New York state.
On Tuesday afternoon, Fandrich reviewed the cases of several defendants in custody of the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of bail. He ruled that the charges against four of them would not qualify for bail under the new law, requiring their release by the start of the new year.
Judge Thomas Leone will hold court Wednesday afternoon to review another slate of defendants held on bail.
Fandrich ordered that two defendants — Floyd Chavis and Lee Potter — will remain in jail. Chavis was ineligible for release due to a charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and Potter was held on the basis of his criminal history and previous failures to appear in court.
Kenneth Lafler, 28, will be released from custody on Dec. 27 with electronic ankle monitoring — which will be provided either by parole or Cayuga Counseling Services — until his next court date on Jan. 28.
During Lafler's appearance, Fandrich stated for the court record that he considered him a flight risk.
He is charged with the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief and three felonies: third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree escape from jail custody.
Another inmate, Richard Bizardi, was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor after his Dec. 27 release from jail. Bizardi, 44, faces two indictments that charge him with two felony counts of drug possession, one with the intent to sell; three felony counts of first-degree perjury; and two misdemeanors.
Two other defendants, 43-year-old John Reddick Jr. and 33-year-old Nicholas Wagar, were scheduled for release on Dec. 31 and Dec. 27, respectively.
Wagar is charged with the felony of third-degree burglary and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Reddick is accused of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and a misdemeanor of resisting arrest.
They will be required to follow conditions that keep them in touch with Cayuga Counseling Services, which is the primary agency handling pre-trial services like supervision. Among other conditions, they will have to report to CCS, abstain from using alcohol or drugs, notify CCS of any change to address or employment and remain in Cayuga County.
After Jan. 1, people charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies will be ordered to report to CCS after a judge determines which level of supervision they should receive, said CCS counselor Jaime Wilson.
"It may be anything from weekly supervision to more of a higher level, which would be electronic monitoring," he said, adding it could also include drug testing. "So we will set that up based on the court's recommendation."