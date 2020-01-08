AUBURN — A Cayuga County Legislature committee rehashed several public safety issues stemming from state-mandated criminal justice reforms like the Bail Elimination Act of 2019.
During its first meeting of the new year, the Judicial and Public Safety committee passed two staffing resolutions from the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office Wednesday evening, following a wide-ranging discussion about whether the resolutions met certain criteria to be passed.
District Attorney Jon Budelmann submitted a resolution to create and fill a full-time confidential secretary position. The employee would assist with an increased workload entailed by a shorter timeline for turning over discovery material to defense attorneys with 15 days of a defendant's arraignment, he explained.
The provision was part of sweeping criminal justice reform laws passed by the New York State Legislature in April, including the Bail Elimination Act of 2019.
With Michael Didio and Tucker Whitman excused, five of the committee's seven legislators went back and forth with Budelmann on a number of issues — including if Budelmann had the ability to provide fringe benefits to part-time employees, whether there should be two part-time secretaries, one full-time secretary or if it should be a filled with a clerk, instead.
Elane Daly, D-Auburn, noted the resolution didn't identify the exact salary amount needed for the position nor whether the funding would come from the general or contingency account.
That was information County Attorney Christopher Palermo said could be added in before it went to the Ways and Means Committee for its approval.
Daly ultimately brought an amendment to create and fill two part-time confidential secretary positions — instead of one full-time position — without fringe benefits, which passed unanimously after being seconded by Heidi Nightengale, D-Auburn.
Committee Chair Andrew Dennison advocated for supplementing the DA's office prior to the passing of the amended resolution. "This body has to decide if we're going to support what we need to support for this bail reform," he said.
Keith Batman, D-Springport, voted in support of the secretary positions but objected to working out the details of the resolution on the fly. "I don't know if this is the best way to do business," he said.
Batman made a similar point during discussion of the DA's second resolution: to create and fill a full-time assistant district attorney position, which the legislators passed. Budelmann first presented a resolution to create a new ADA position in September.
Wednesday's resolution did not suggest where the funding would come from, which Batman argued made it incomplete and potentially not appropriate for the committee to approve and pass onto Ways and Means.
Later in the evening, the committee also unanimously passed another resolution addressing pretrial monitoring services, like electronic monitoring, for defendants who can no longer be held on bail for certain pending charges.
Put forward by Probation Director Jay DeWispelaere, the resolution directed the county to enter into a contract with Cayuga Counseling Services for $105,000 that streamlines funding sources. The contract would allow CCS to expand its pretrial supervision program, which includes electronic monitoring and general supervision as ordered by the courts.