Cayuga County kids make up one-quarter of new COVID-19 cases in September

Cayuga County has reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in September, and a chunk of them are children under age 18.
Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, told the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday that 242 of the 997 new cases in September are children.
Shortly after the school year began three weeks ago, the health department said it was prioritizing contact tracing investigations for school-aged children in order to keep classrooms open. Many schools are returning to a five-day in-person class schedule for the first time during the pandemic.
Eight of the nine school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system reported new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Overall, there were 104 new cases. Auburn had the most with 59.
Ryan was asked at the health board meeting about the turnaround time for case investigations and contact tracing. The department has been overwhelmed by the recent surge, but she said that they are "caught up" on their admissions.
"Certainly school-aged kids have been keeping us quite busy," she added.
The cases among children align with what the American Academy of Pediatrics reported last week — that more than one-quarter of new COVID-19 cases were children.
One factor that could be contributing to the rise in cases among children is that younger age groups are ineligible for the vaccines. Older children ages 12-17 can get the Pfizer vaccine. According to the state Department of Health, 49.2% of Cayuga County residents ages 12-15 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Pfizer has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration from a trial it conducted with children ages 5-11. The company said Tuesday that it will request an emergency use authorization "in the coming weeks." An emergency use authorization would make the vaccine available to children in that age group.
In other news:
• Cayuga County had 48 new cases on Monday. Most of the cases (29) are unvaccinated residents. The number of active cases increased from 228 on Sunday to 236.
• Hospitalizations appear to be on the decline. The health department reported 16 Cayuga County residents, 11 of whom are unvaccinated, are in four area hospitals. The youngest patient is under age 10.
A majority of the patients are age 60 or older, including four in their 60s and three in their 90s. Four are in their 50s and one is in their 30s.
• A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.
The three COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Pfizer is the only vaccine that's approved for individuals ages 12 and older, while Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available for adults ages 18 and older. Children who get the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
