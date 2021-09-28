Cayuga County kids make up one-quarter of new COVID-19 cases in September

The cases among children align with what the American Academy of Pediatrics reported last week — that more than one-quarter of new COVID-19 cases were children.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One factor that could be contributing to the rise in cases among children is that younger age groups are ineligible for the vaccines. Older children ages 12-17 can get the Pfizer vaccine. According to the state Department of Health, 49.2% of Cayuga County residents ages 12-15 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration from a trial it conducted with children ages 5-11. The company said Tuesday that it will request an emergency use authorization "in the coming weeks." An emergency use authorization would make the vaccine available to children in that age group.

In other news:

• Cayuga County had 48 new cases on Monday. Most of the cases (29) are unvaccinated residents. The number of active cases increased from 228 on Sunday to 236.