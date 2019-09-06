The Cayuga County Labor Council Friday announced its support for Democratic candidates running for election in the races for Auburn mayor, city council, and county Legislature.
In a release, the council, which is an umbrella labor organization that contains 5,275 members through its affiliate unions, endorsed Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and city councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal for re-election.
For the Cayuga County Legislature, the council announced its endorsement of District 6 Legislator Aileen-McNabb Coleman for re-election, as well newcomers Heidi Nightengale for District 10, Trish Ottley Kerr for District 12, and Gwen Webber-McLeod for District 14.
Labor Council President Bill Andre said in a release the council was proud to have the candidates' backs.
"Cayuga County and Auburn deserve leaders with the vision to support a thriving economy and the courage to stand with working people when their rights are under attack," Andre said.
As part of the process to determine endorsements, Andre said questionnaires for candidates to fill out are provided to the political party chairs in the county.
Andre said that the council did not receive questionnaires back from any Republican or Conservative candidates. Additionally, the council did not receive a questionnaire from incumbent Legislator Joseph DeForest, D-Venice, before the deadline.
Quill is set to face off against Republican Timothy Lattimore, a former mayor and current county legislator. Giannettino and Carabajal are joined in the race for council by Republicans Timothy Locastro and Adam Miller.
Nightengale is competing with Republican Edward Darrow, while Kerr is running against Republican Thomas Adessa. Both the District 12 and 10 seats will be vacated by their incumbents. Webber-McLeod is challenging incumbent Legislator Michael Didio, R-Auburn.
According to the Cayuga County Board of Elections, Brett Tracy and Justin Burchard have submitted paperwork to run as Libertarians for Auburn mayor and council, respectively, but the board is still awaiting confirmation from the party.