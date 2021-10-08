Cayuga County land acquisition aimed at protecting Owasco Lake

The acquisition of a parcel of land in Sempronius is being cheered as a "critical" part of protecting public water supplied by Owasco Lake.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and The Nature Conservancy on Friday announced the acquisition of 161 acres in the town of Sempronius in the Owasco Lake watershed that the groups said will help protect public water supplies and safeguard riparian buffers and wetlands.
According to a news release, "this critical acquisition is the second of several parcels the Conservancy is purchasing with funding from a $1.1 million Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) grant from DEC" that specifically targets water source protection.
Using the grant funds, the Conservancy has been identifying, protecting, and restoring parcels of land in the Owasco Lake watershed that have the most impact on the lake's water quality. The recently acquired property ranked in the top 10 in this assessment. The property consists of vacant woodland and approximately 40 acres of freshwater wetlands. A stream begins on the property that flows into Dresserville Creek to Owasco Inlet, the primary tributary to Owasco Lake.
The groups said that the land will not be developed, allowing its natural features to help protect public water supplies by reducing sediment and nutrient loading, helping to reduce contributors to harmful algal blooms.
"Protecting drinking water sources is a top priority for New York,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “Working with partners like The Nature Conservancy, DEC is advancing the State’s water protection goals and today’s announcement marks the second of several parcels in the Owasco Lake watershed being purchased with Water Quality Improvement Project grant funding. This critical acquisition will help create a healthier lake, protect the water supply, and contribute to local economies dependent on quality recreational opportunities."
Jim Howe, The Nature Conservancy’s Central and Western New York Chapter Director, said that the group's focus has been on “maintaining the forests and wetlands around the starting points of streams flowing into the lake, which science shows is vitally important to the health of the lake and the region.”
"I am delighted about The Nature Conservancy's recent land acquisition in Sempronius," Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council Chair and Town of Owasco Supervisor Edward Wagner said in a statement. "This high priority parcel will protect the many ecosystem services provided by wetlands, riparian buffers, and other natural resources that are critical for protecting water quality in Owasco Lake."
The DEC said that since the launch of the state’s HABs Initiative in 2018, New York has provided an estimated $187 million for projects statewide to reduce the frequency of HABs.