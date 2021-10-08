Cayuga County land acquisition aimed at protecting Owasco Lake

The acquisition of a parcel of land in Sempronius is being cheered as a "critical" part of protecting public water supplied by Owasco Lake.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and The Nature Conservancy on Friday announced the acquisition of 161 acres in the town of Sempronius in the Owasco Lake watershed that the groups said will help protect public water supplies and safeguard riparian buffers and wetlands.

According to a news release, "this critical acquisition is the second of several parcels the Conservancy is purchasing with funding from a $1.1 million Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) grant from DEC" that specifically targets water source protection.

Using the grant funds, the Conservancy has been identifying, protecting, and restoring parcels of land in the Owasco Lake watershed that have the most impact on the lake's water quality. The recently acquired property ranked in the top 10 in this assessment. The property consists of vacant woodland and approximately 40 acres of freshwater wetlands. A stream begins on the property that flows into Dresserville Creek to Owasco Inlet, the primary tributary to Owasco Lake.