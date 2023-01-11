Cayuga County land conservation called a win for Owasco Lake

The Finger Lakes Land Trust on Wednesday announced it has accepted the donation of a conservation easement on 160 acres of farmland in the town of Scipio.

According to a news release, the donation came from Barbara Post and her five siblings — Roger, Marilyn, Ken, Nancy and Linda. The property has expansive views of Owasco Lake and the surrounding area, including the land trust’s Owasco Bluffs Nature Preserve on the opposite shore.

Originally purchased by Barbara’s grandfather, the property has been in the Post family for more than a century. Three generations of the family farmed the land, primarily raising Angus beef cattle and a variety of crops.

The six siblings are planning to sell the property, however, they first wanted to ensure their longtime family farm was forever protected from development.

“It would be sad to see this farm turned into a suburban development,” Barbara Post said in a statement. “It’s the best thing we can do.”

The land trust said that the conservation easement will ensure the farm is not developed and will also protect the lake’s water quality. Predominantly a mix of agricultural fields, a stream winds its way along the southern and eastern borders of the property and flows into the lake 4,000 feet downstream. The easement also expands vegetated buffers along the stream which will reduce runoff to the lake. Later this year, land trust staff and volunteers plan to plant native trees and shrubs on the expanded buffer.

Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements that permanently limit future land use in order to protect the land’s conservation value. Lands subject to conservation easements remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and available for traditional uses such as farming and hunting.

By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 29,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The trust owns and manages a network of over 46 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 173 properties that remain in private ownership.

Information on regional destinations for outdoor recreation may be found at gofingerlakes.org, and additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at fllt.org.