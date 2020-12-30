Cayuga County law enforcement asks residents to join upcoming police forum

Butler implored people to participate in next week's forum to tell the agency what's it's doing right and wrong. If people aren't comfortable with giving their opinion that way, he hopes they take the survey.

Schenck said the APD and the sheriff's office have had interesting conversations with the various stakeholders as part of the process so far. There were three subgroups: police structure and training, community relations and crime prevention and alternatives to police response and procedural justice.

Schenck encourages people to communicate via his work email at sheriff@cayugacounty.us and his desk number, (315) 253- 4337. He added he wants people to contact him and "feel comfortable that when they reach out and give me feedback, whether it's good or bad, I want them to feel comfortable that I'm going to take that feedback and try to use that to make our sheriff's office better."

Ultimately, Schenck said he wants to hear what the sheriff's office can do "to ensure that we're providing law enforcement services that fit the needs of our community.

"I want to hear from as many people that we serve as possible with that feedback, and they can let us know how we're doing or give us ideas so that we can do our job better or tell us what areas need improvement so that we can start working on that," he said.

