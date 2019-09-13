FLEMING — The Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474 celebrated its inaugural Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner Friday by recognizing the achievements of four officers from a variety of departments that serve Cayuga County.
Held at the Springside Inn, the event formally began with a moment of appreciation for three recently deceased officers with ties to the area — New York State Trooper Jeffrey Cicora, Auburn Police Department Detective Douglas Parker and Cayuga County Undersheriff Stephen McLoud.
To do so, the Elks asked the leaders of several of the county's law enforcement agencies to select one of their members for an achievement award recognizing their service.
Officer Michael Merkley of the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Deputy James Taber Jr., New York State Police Trooper James Wozniak and New York State Environmental Conservation Police Officer Lt. Mark Colesante were all chosen for the distinction.
A member of the APD since 2016, Merkley was nominated for the award by his commanding officers, which APD Chief Shawn Butler said was the result of his professionalism, involvement with the community, and selflessness.
Butler described an incident in which Merkley was responding to a domestic violence case when he put himself in front of a knife-wielding attacker in order to protect the victim.
To select a member of his road patrol division for the award, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck asked the officers within the division to decide, and as a result the votes came in "overwhelmingly" for Taber, the only retired officer of the night to receive an award, he said.
"He was one of those guys while he was with us that was always the go-to guy," Schenck said.
For Trooper Wozniak to win the award, he had to complete with all the other officers in the three county area of Troop E, Zone 2, Sgt. Daniel Lester said.
The recognition was natural, however, as Wozniak leads the group in traffic enforcement, drug interdiction, and misdemeanor arrests, and is used as a role model for new officers, Lester said.
"He puts forward a really great example for all the other troopers," Lester said.
Similarly, Colesante, an Environmental Conservation Officer in Cayuga County since 2005, has spent his career dedicating himself to protecting and conserving the state's natural resources, Lt. David McShane said.
"That has been unchanged since he was a rookie on the job and it is just as much true today," McShane said.
John Chick, Exalted Ruler of the Elks chapter, said the goal of the evening was to honor both the small and profound sacrifices made my law enforcement officers.
Each awardee was also presented a citation of appreciation from state Sen. Pamela Helming, joined by Assemblymen Brian Manktelow and Gary Finch.