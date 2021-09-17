Cayuga County law enforcement pitches in for Special Olympics

Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners Friday to collect donations at nearly 40 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in central New York to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions.

Members of the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office joined the Go for the Gold campaign at Dunkin' locations in Auburn.

The fundraising event supports the organization’s year-round efforts to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. All contributions generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for central New York families.

“Dunkin’ is honored to help raise important funds for Special Olympics New York, which works to enhance the daily lives of numerous individuals in our community,” Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with our generous guests to help Special Olympics New York ‘Go for the Gold’ and support the many athletes throughout Central New York.”