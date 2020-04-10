Cayuga County law enforcement: So far, so good with social distancing

The state's measures to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic have empowered the tattler in many of us.
The sight of a nonessential business still open, or a group of children playing in the park — innocuous sights just a month ago — now make some people wonder whether they should call the police.
But either they're resisting that temptation, or they're not getting tempted to call in the first place. Because people in Cayuga County haven't been doing much tattling at all so far.
Both Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said Wednesday that they've each received only a few reports about social gatherings and nonessential businesses since the New York State on PAUSE executive order forbade them beginning March 22.
Butler said his department has received a few calls about children on playground equipment and other gatherings. Auburn police regularly check parks and playgrounds — the latter were closed by the county Wednesday, along with all athletic courts and fields. Any individuals using those spaces, or gathering in groups, have been told to disperse, Butler continued. But no one has been arrested, nor have Auburn police had to issue any citations to nonessential businesses violating the PAUSE order.
"It is my sincere belief we will not have to take those actions, but we are fully prepared to do so if necessary," Butler said.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has received a few reports of businesses violating the order, Schenck said, but no tickets have been issued. The reports his office has been able to respond to have been resolved with a telephone call. He added that some of the businesses were actually essential ones, unbeknownst to the people who reported them.
Some reports are coming to both Schenck and Butler through the state's new PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force. It allows anyone to submit reports about nonessential businesses or gatherings by calling 1-833-789-0470 or visiting mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. Butler said two complaints have been received through the task force so far — one was resolved when he called the person who filed it directly, he said, and the other was a question about whether a business was essential.
While they are prepared to take action, both the Auburn police chief and the Cayuga County sheriff hope that enforcement of social distancing begins and ends with the people themselves.
"The next few weeks in our community will likely be crucial in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our elderly population, as well as those who are most vulnerable," Schenck said. "We need our entire community to work together to slow the spread. I also do not want to tie up our law enforcement resources dealing with these reports and potentially exposing our first responders to groups of people who are not practicing the recommended distancing practices."
