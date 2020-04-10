Cayuga County law enforcement: So far, so good with social distancing

"It is my sincere belief we will not have to take those actions, but we are fully prepared to do so if necessary," Butler said.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has received a few reports of businesses violating the order, Schenck said, but no tickets have been issued. The reports his office has been able to respond to have been resolved with a telephone call. He added that some of the businesses were actually essential ones, unbeknownst to the people who reported them.

Some reports are coming to both Schenck and Butler through the state's new PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force. It allows anyone to submit reports about nonessential businesses or gatherings by calling 1-833-789-0470 or visiting mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. Butler said two complaints have been received through the task force so far — one was resolved when he called the person who filed it directly, he said, and the other was a question about whether a business was essential.

While they are prepared to take action, both the Auburn police chief and the Cayuga County sheriff hope that enforcement of social distancing begins and ends with the people themselves.