Cayuga County leaders reflect on 'Spirit of Travel'

National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry, spotlights the resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with the year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel.

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 37th NTTW (May 3-9) arrives at an opportune moment to unite the industry, celebrate its indomitable spirit and elevate the role it will play in America’s economic recovery.

“Through every hardship, I find myself in awe of the travel industry’s ability to join together, adapt, and emerge stronger than before, said U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow. “This is our toughest challenge yes, but what I’ve seen is that the spirit of travel has not been shattered.”