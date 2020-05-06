Cayuga County leaders reflect on 'Spirit of Travel'

National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry, spotlights the resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with the year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 37th NTTW (May 3-9) arrives at an opportune moment to unite the industry, celebrate its indomitable spirit and elevate the role it will play in America’s economic recovery.
“Through every hardship, I find myself in awe of the travel industry’s ability to join together, adapt, and emerge stronger than before, said U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow. “This is our toughest challenge yes, but what I’ve seen is that the spirit of travel has not been shattered.”
Since in-person rallies and events that have been hallmarks of NTTW in years past are not an option this year, Cayuga County is engaging by highlighting the faces of tourism, providing an eLearning program, and lighting the City of Auburn building in red on May 3. You can learn what the Spirit of Travel means to some of our business owners and everything they are doing to get through and to the other side of this pandemic to welcome visitors again by visiting www.tourcayuga.com. You can also learn more about tourism and its impact on our county and the people who make it happen by taking the free eLearning course on www.tourcayuga.com/partners.
AUBURN — The Cayuga County Office of Tourism unveiled an e-learning program that takes users…
Cayuga County Office of Tourism Executive Director Karen Kuhl: “Travel has always been a quest for me: a quest for excitement, laughter, knowledge, connection, memories, but most of all a quest for connectivity with others. The communities and the cultures that I visit, whether 30 minutes or 30 hours away from home are different, and I always meet someone new to learn something from. To me, the Spirit of Travel is the Spirit of community, that is why I find it so important to fight for the small businesses owner in these difficult times, because they are what makes a community special, they are our way of life”
We see the National Travel and Tourism Week as an opportunity to remind our visitors and our residents of the incredible spirit of community, the people that make it happen and their pride of place and just why that Cayuga County is special to residents and visitors alike. It is only a matter of time before we all get moving again, and Cayuga County will be here and ready for you when that time comes. In the meantime we invite you to show us your spirit on social media using #OurCayuga and #SupportCayuga.
You're about to read a message that goes against every instinct I have. Please stay home, do…
Tourism is a community of various other industries, including but not limited to lodging, re…
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.