Cayuga County leaders to residents: 'Thanksgiving should be different' due to COVID-19

A group of Cayuga County officials is asking the public to alter their Thanksgiving plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cayuga County Health Department on Saturday released statements from a half-dozen business, civic and medical leaders. While the wording of each was different, the theme was the same: Avoid large gatherings and do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. John Cosachov, who is president of the Cayuga County Board of Health, asked residents to "give thanks a little differently this year." He highlighted the actions taken in the spring that limited the community spread of COVID-19. During the first few months of the pandemic, the county had 94 cases. That was when most businesses were closed due to the statewide shutdown and social distancing guidelines were adopted.
But there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, especially in the past two months. More than two-thirds of the county's total confirmed cases have been reported in October and November. There have been 239 cases this month.
Cosachov said that while some people who contract COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, others can be seriously ill and require hospitalization.
"Those hospitalizations can be lengthy. That means hospital beds fill up, leaving less room for people who might need the hospital for other reasons such as cardiac care, surgery or childbirth," he said. "Every COVID infection carries the chance for hospitalization, and more people hospitalized means fewer beds available to others who might need them."
Cosachov continued, "This year, our Thanksgiving should be different. We will celebrate with those in our household, but we won't be meeting with family from far away. There is always a chance someone could bring an uninvited guest with them or maybe carry an uninvited guest (COVID) back to their home."
That sentiment was echoed by others, including Kathleen Cuddy, who is the county's public health director. Cuddy previously told The Citizen that county residents should avoid large gatherings for Thanksgiving.
On Saturday, the health department provided an example of a superspreader event that occurred after 20 people attended a gathering over Halloween weekend. Thirteen people tested positive for COVID-19 and eight others had to quarantine because they were exposed to the positive cases.
Health experts worry that there will be more superspreader events stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting Thanksgiving gatherings to people in your household and avoiding travel.
Cuddy asked local residents to keep their circles small.
"Our collective goal is to keep people healthy," she said. "We want people to be able to access the health care needed if they are not well. This is the time for us to remain vigilant in our efforts and wisely choose our actions for our personal and community health benefit."
Two top elected officials in the county, Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, joined the calls to limit gatherings and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tracy Verrier, who is executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, noted that it's important to prioritize public health to keep businesses open.
Shaun O'Connor, who is the superintendent of the Weedsport Central School District, also asked the public to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. Earlier this month, Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School shifted to remote learning for two weeks after more than 100 students were placed into quarantine because they were exposed to the virus.
"Our school district's recent closing after the Halloween season warrants a reminder for all of us," O'Connor said. "It is critical for all to continue to adhere to the most important COVID safety protocols at all times, whether at school or outside of school."
