Cayuga County leaders to residents: 'Thanksgiving should be different' due to COVID-19

A group of Cayuga County officials is asking the public to alter their Thanksgiving plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Saturday released statements from a half-dozen business, civic and medical leaders. While the wording of each was different, the theme was the same: Avoid large gatherings and do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. John Cosachov, who is president of the Cayuga County Board of Health, asked residents to "give thanks a little differently this year." He highlighted the actions taken in the spring that limited the community spread of COVID-19. During the first few months of the pandemic, the county had 94 cases. That was when most businesses were closed due to the statewide shutdown and social distancing guidelines were adopted.

But there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, especially in the past two months. More than two-thirds of the county's total confirmed cases have been reported in October and November. There have been 239 cases this month.

Cosachov said that while some people who contract COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, others can be seriously ill and require hospitalization.